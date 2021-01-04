Sisolak names Korbulic policy director for duration of Legislature

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Heather Korbulic policy director for his office, effective Monday.

He cited her extensive experience as executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and more than a decade of state service.

He said she will serve in that role through the duration of the 2021 Legislature. After that, Korbulic will return to the health exchange.

Before her service at the exchange, she was operations officer and helped lead the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation as interim director during the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. She served eight years in the Aging and Disability Services Division where she was the state’s long term care ombudsman.