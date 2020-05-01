Sisolak names new communications director

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named a new communications director, his third since taking office.

Meghin Delaney has been functioning as public information officer for the Nevada Health Response, the group formed to keep Nevadans informed about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She replaced Ryan McInerney effective Friday.

Sisolak said Delaney is an experienced communications professional with credits including as communications coordinator for the College of Southern Nevada. Before that, she worked at several newspapers including the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

McInerney, Sisolak said, has moved on to a new role in state government.