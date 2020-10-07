Sisolak negative for coronavirus; Carson City staff quarantined at home

Gov. Steve Sisolak says his virus test conducted after one of his Carson City staff members tested positive has confirmed that he is still negative.

The infected staff member had not had conact with the governor since he went to Las Vegas on Sept. 17.

Sisolak was scheduled to return to Carson City next week but that trip was put on hold while all other Carson staffers in the governor’s office are tested.

Until their test results are completed, those staff members are quarantined at home.

A notice issued by the governor’s office says they will remain in quarantine for the full 14-day period in compliance with CDC guidelines.