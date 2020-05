FILE - In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion cub as Roy Horn holds up a microphone during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, in Las Vegas. Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from the coronavirus, Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 75.

AP Photo/John Locher

Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to half-staff on Monday in honor of Las Vegas entertainer Roy Horn.

Horn was half of the entertainment team of Siegfried & Roy, entertaining millions of fans with their world famous act on the Las Vegas Strip. They were also recognized for their work in wildlife conservation.

He said U.S. and Nevada flags will be at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Monday.