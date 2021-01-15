Sisolak orders Nevada National Guard to prepare a quick response unit ahead of inauguration

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday ordered the Nevada National Guard to assemble a quick response unit within the Silver State to support ongoing interagency law enforcement efforts.

The order comes as the FBI is warning of potential activity at state capitols ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“The Nevada Department of Public Safety is working in coordination with local state and federal law enforcement agencies to preserve the safety of all Nevadans. DPS is confident that is has an effective operational plan in place in case the demonstrations threaten property or persons,” Sisolak said in a press release.