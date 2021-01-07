Sisolak praises certification of electoral votes

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Thursday praising the certification of Nevada’s and other state Electoral College votes, officially certifying Joe Biden as the next president.

“Despite repeated attempts by President Trump and others to undermine the public’s confidence, Nevada has always been a widely recognized leader in election administration,” he said.

He said Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske presented the election results to the Supreme Court, which unanimously approved them Nov. 24.

“I am pleased to see Congress certify the results as cast by Nevada’s voters, despite the scene that erupted in the United States Capitol yesterday, and officially declare Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the next president and vice president of the United States,” Sisolak said.