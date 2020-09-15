Sisolak proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed the period from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Nevada.

“We are a great state and a great nation because of the impacts made by those with diverse backgrounds,” he said.

He said about 29 percent of Nevada’s population is Hispanic and Latino. He said those people have been instrumental in shaping and evolving the state into what it is today.

The celebration was originally created as Hispanic Week by President Lyndon Johnson and expanded to a month by President Ronald Reagan.

This year’s national theme is, “Hispanics: Be Proud of Your Past, Embrace the Future.”