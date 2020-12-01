Sisolak protests Trump claim Renown Hospital care site is fake

Hospital beds sit inside Renown Regional Medical Center's parking garage, which has been transformed into an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The center began moving some coronavirus patients into its parking garage.

Lucia Starbuck/KUNR Public Radio/Report for America via AP

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Tuesday protesting President Trump’s claim that Renown Hospital’s alternate care site is “fake” as dangerous and reckless.

“For nearly nine months, the state of Nevada has not only had to battle this pandemic, we have had to fight the President’s nonstop attempts to politicize a virus that has led to over 260,000 American deaths,” he said.

He said the suggestion Renown’s alternate care site is a “fake hospital” is, “among the worst examples we’ve seen.”

“It is unconscionable for him to continue to spread lies and sow distrust at a time when all Americans should be united during this historic public health crisis. Enough is enough,” Sisolak said.

To ensure they have enough beds for the virus victims, Renown converted part of a parking garage into a hospital addition.

Sisolak said of the workers in Nevada hospitals, “They aren’t liars as the President implied, they are heroes.”

He called on Nevada’s leaders regardless of party to join in condemning Trump’s attacks on the integrity of healthcare workers.