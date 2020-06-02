Sisolak responds to Trump’s threats

Protesters raise their hands in front of a line of police officers during a rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis.

AP Photo/John Locher

Gov. Steve Sisolak says President Trump is creating division “when we need unity more than ever.”

He said the president should be sending a message of compassion.

“Unfortunately, the president has once again taken the path of inciting combativeness, stoking racial tensions and creating division,” he said.

Sisolak denounced the violence that has occurred but acknowledged the peaceful protesters saying their voices reflect the frustration and anger of many Americans over the “senseless murder of George Floyd, the improper use of force, systemic racism and the rampant injustices Black Americans face.”

He also rejected the president’s call for governors to use the National Guard to “dominate the streets,” and the implication that the Guard serve as law enforcement.

He said the Guard is currently on standby to assist in preserving public safety, “as well as the ability of individuals to exercise their rights to peacefully demonstrate.”

He said any suggestion the Nevada Guard is unable or unwilling to secure and protect the state and its residents is “misinformed.”