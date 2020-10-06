Sisolak says Carson City staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that a member of his Carson City office staff has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staff member, who was not identified, was tested after developing symptoms over the weekend.

He said contact tracing efforts are under way to ensure all those who were in close contact with that person are notified.

Sisolak said the staff member has not had in-person contact with him since he left Northern Nevada on Sept. 17. He has been working from Southern Nevada since then.

He was scheduled to return to Carson City next week but that was put on hold while the other members of the Carson City staff are tested and the office environment sanitized.

He said out of an abundance of caution, he will be tested this week.

All staff who worked in the governor’s Carson office over the past two weeks and who may have come in contact with the positive team member are being tested and must test negative in a diagnostic test before reporting back to the office next week.

In the meantime, Sisolak said those team members will be working from home to conduct their regular business.

A deep cleaning of the governor’s office complex was conducted Tuesday including high-touch common areas including restrooms in the Capitol.