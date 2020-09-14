Sisolak signs emergency regulation to enable coronavirus immunizations | NevadaAppeal.com
Sisolak signs emergency regulation to enable coronavirus immunizations

Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau

In anticipation of an eventual coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday signed an emergency order authorizing pharmaceutical technicians to administer immunizations once a vaccine is available.

The regulation was requested by the state Board of Pharmacy and authorizes immunizations under the supervision of a pharmacist.

He said the goal is to ensure that the vaccine can be deployed as quickly and efficiently as possible when it becomes available.

