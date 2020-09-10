Sisolak signs proclamations committing to fight suicide

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed two proclamations aimed at supporting suicide prevention efforts in Nevada.

The first declared September as suicide prevention month in Nevada.

The second supports implementation of the PREVENTS Roadmap to help identify veterans and other residents in need of support, develop best practices dealing with mental health and prioritize mental health in the workplace as well as promote the REACH campaign through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He said suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and second leading cause of death for people aged 10-35.

He said suicides accounted for 47,173 deaths in 2017. In addition, he said the number of military and veteran suicides has exceeded 6,000 every year from 2008 through 2017.

Sisolak said he is committing Nevada’s full support to both the national and statewide prevention effort by participating in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide as well as four local challenges in Las Vegas, the Truckee Meadows, Elko and Winnemucca.

Nevada, he said, has also been invited to participate in the VA’s program expanding prevention efforts to rural America.

Veterans in crisis are urged to call the Veterans Crisis Call Line at 800-273-8255.

Non-veterans in crisis are urged to call Crisis Support Services of Nevada at 784-8090.