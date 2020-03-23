Sisolak suspends public meeting rules in favor of teleconference and video meetings

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued an emergency order suspending the statute that requires public meetings have a physical location so people can attend.

The order requires agencies that hold public meetings electronically must provide a way for the public to attend by Internet or telephonically and provide a way for those members of the public to provide public comment either by phone or email.

It requires the agency provide the public with information on how to attend scheduled meetings and ways in which to provide comment by posting that information on the public notice agenda in accordance with existing open meeting laws.

The order states that gathering in crowds including at government meetings unnecessarily exposes people to the coronavirus.

He said this latest order, the sixth since he declared a state emergency because of the virus, is intended to maintain governmental transparency while reducing that risk.