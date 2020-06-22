Sisolak tells Pence Trump’s call for less testing not helpful

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Casadei Steel in Sterling Heights, Mich., Thursday, June 18, 2020.

In a conference call Monday between Vice President Mike Pence and governors, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said testing is a critical component of Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery.

He advised Pence that President Trump’s call over the weekend for less testing “is certainly not helpful.”

“We are doing everything we can in Nevada to increase our testing, to increase the availability of the testing and our cases have gone up,” he said.

But Sisolak said the increase isn’t solely because of more testing, that, “it’s also a result of people not wearing masks and not following the social protocols.”

“So if we could all get on the same page and get a commitment that there is not a federal mandate to slow down testing, I think it would be extremely helpful,” he told Pence.