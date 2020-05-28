Sisolak tests negative for COVID-19

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 test came back negative on Wednesday.

A swab test taken Tuesday night by the governor came back negative, Sisolak’s office said in a press release. Sisolak took the test as a precaution after he’d learned that an employee at a Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation facility in Carson City he’d visited had tested positive for the virus.

The employee was not in the building during Sisolak’s visit.

“The governor made a brief visit to DETR — while wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing — to thank the employees for their tireless work connecting Nevadans to their unemployment benefits during this time,” Sisolak’s office said in a statement.

The Governor’s Office was cleaned on Wednesday.