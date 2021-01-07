Sisolak to deliver State of the State address online

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will pre-record his second State of the State address and publish it online on Jan. 19 as a health precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that he would also release his proposed budget to the public the day before his address.

The speech will emphasize the governor’s priorities before the state’s legislative session begins next month. The state is facing a substantial budget deficit because of the economic fallout from the pandemic.

In November, Sisolak had told state agencies to prepare for 12% budget cuts in each of the next two fiscal years.

A special session last summer had already made roughly $1 billion in cuts from the previous budget.