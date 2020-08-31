Sisolak to extend moratorium on evictions in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak has called a press conference Monday afternoon to announce he is extending the moratorium on residential evictions.

The moratorium was scheduled to expire Tuesday and officials were predicting a wave of eviction notices would start arriving at people’s rental homes and apartments within days.

The announcement by his press office says the moratorium will be extended 45 days to allow counties to pay out short-term rental assistance to landlords and the courts more time to implement the eviction mediation program.

They want to add electronic filing options to the mediation program and give the state more time to reduce the backlog of unemployment claims.

The press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Grant Sawyer office building in Las Vegas.