Sisolak, UNR name appointees to work with Legislature

Gov. Steve Sisolak and University of Nevada, Reno officials have named appointees who will deal with the upcoming Legislature.

Sisolak appointed Joi Holliday-Sparrow as his legislative director effective Jan. 4.

UNR President Brian Sandoval named Michael Flores director of government relations. His responsibilities will also include dealing with lawmakers as well as with the governor’s office.

Sisolak described Holliday-Sparrow as a long time policy analyst with extensive legislative experience. She was recently a senior policy analyst with the Nevada System of Higher Education. Before that, she held several roles at the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce including government affairs coordinator.

Sandoval said Flores has a long history of governmental affairs work including as governmental affairs director at the College of Southern Nevada. He was also press secretary and community liaison for Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

Sandoval said his extensive experience will help UNR build collaboration with entities in the northern part of the state and across Nevada.