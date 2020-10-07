Six Community Development Block Grants awarded to Carson City groups

A total of 16 Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to communities across Nevada.

The awards total $3.27 million and range from $12,229 to buy the Ely Fire Department an extrication tool to $751,500 for a Lincoln County drainage project.

Six of the grants were awarded to organizations in Carson City. They are:

• $340,868 for the Colorado Street ADA compliance improvement project;

• $30,583 to FISH for a transitional housing design project;

•$31,873 to the Nevada Health Center medical technology project;

• $20,000 to the Ron Woods Youth Absentee Reduction project;

• $20,000 to RSVP’s rural veterans project;

• $49,258 to the Carson City Grants Management project.

In addition to the extrication tool, Ely will receive $332,363 to upgrade sewers on Murry Street.

Esmeralda County received two grants: $360,000 to buy the county an emergency generator and $425,000 for the Goldfield Historical Street Rehabilitation Project.

Lyon County was awarded $200,000 for the Walker River Corridor project.

Nye will have two projects funded: the Pahrump Fairgrounds environmental assessment for $50,000 and the fairgrounds water and well system project worth $500,000.

Finally, McGill in White Pine County will get $75,150 to line a sewer pond and another $75,150 for the Slag Ditch study.

The grants program is managed by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.