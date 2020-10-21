Six Nevada counties now flagged for coronavirus

With Humboldt County back in the danger zone, there are now six Nevada counties flagged for potential elevated danger from the coronavirus.

Clark, Elko, Lincoln, Lyon and Washoe each fail two of the tests. Humboldt failed all three as of the close of business Tuesday.

Those criteria require testing more than 100 people per 100,000 every day, reporting fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over a 30-day period and test positivity at 8 percent or less.

As of Tuesday, the average daily death rate in Nevada was four people over a rolling two-week period. Total deaths in the Silver State are now 1,732.

The state now has 92,064 cases of infection, an increase of 565 since the day before.

Carson’s positivity rate was 7.5 percent, Churchill’s 3.7 percent and Douglas 5.1 percent. Washoe’s rate was 8.3 percent, just above the 8 percent cutoff.

The problem counties are Lincoln with 13.5, Humboldt at 9.5 percent positivity and Lyon with 11.5 percent.

Gov. Steve Sisolak warned Tuesday that the state’s numbers are increasing and that now is not the time to relax compliance with restrictions that include wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing while avoiding crowds and large gatherings.

He said Nevadans will only defeat the virus by complying with those rules.