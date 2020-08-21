Six new cases, 10 recoveries CCHHS reports

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting six new cases and 10 recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 912, with 801 recoveries and fifteen deaths, 96 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult male Carson City resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 397 31 358 8 Douglas County 225 19 205 1 Lyon County 284 46 232 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 912 96 801 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 21, 8 a.m. to 11a.m. Fernley City Hall (595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.