Sleeping in a bed that is not yours is trespassing, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 4:07 p.m., Michael Menke, Jr., was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for an expired registration. Since he was on probation, his vehicle was searched and deputies found meth in the vehicle along with paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 8:30 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was charged with battery on a protected person for an assault on a nurse at the Mallory Center. The arrest report says she became violent after asking for mental health treatment. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 8:37 p.m., a 28-year-old was charged with trespassing after a caller reported finding an unknown man sleeping in his bed. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia as well for the glass meth pipe next to him on the bed. Bail was set at $1,150.

THURSDAY

• At 3:47 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery first offense after deputies were called to an apartment on East 5th Street by the friend of the victim who he said was being assaulted by his girlfriend. She is accused of punching him in the head and biting his arm because he was trying to get his belongings and leave. Her bail was set at $3,000.

FRIDAY

• At 1:29 a.m., Jim McSurdy, 67, was arrested at the Max Casino on charges including burglary. The arrest report says he was identified by surveillance video as having entered Aunt B’s Antiques through the bathroom window and taking a number of items in a plastic garbage bag when he left. A search conducted during his arrest found a small amount of meth and a glass pipe. He was also charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $23,500.