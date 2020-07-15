Smoking cats, just looking for trouble

Maise is an elegant 12-year-old black domestic short hair. She’s a talkative diva who enjoys being catered to. Her favorite things are treats and adoration. Maise is looking for a home where she is the only pet. She will definitely add style and class to any home. Come out and meet this lady.

I recently saw the greatest lawn sign I have ever seen. The sign had a large photo of an orange cat and the following message: Please do not throw your cigarette butts on our lawn. Our cat sneaks out at night and smokes them. We are trying to get her to quit. Please help us!

I had visions of cats laying around smoking cigarettes and hookahs like in Alice in Wonderland. That thought made me wonder what affect, if any, smoking has on pets, specifically cats. There’s nothing I like more than solving a mystery.

By now we all know that smoking is bad for our health, but what I didn’t know is it’s also just as bad for your pet’s health. Apparently, pets not only inhale second-hand smoke, but they also ingest tar and nicotine from cleaning their fur or eating cigarette butts. The health hazards include respiratory problems, seizures, cancer and death.

Cats can develop more problems than dogs, because they are constantly grooming. Cats are meticulous groomers so they ingest the tar, smoke, and carcinogens that cigarettes give off that land on all surfaces including their coats.

Daily grooming over many years can cause oral carcinomas similar to the type humans develop when they chew tobacco. Cats can also develop asthma-like symptoms of wheezing, coughing, and hyperventilation. They can get lung cancer, but it isn’t very often.

Dogs will also develop asthma-like symptoms of wheezing, coughing, and hyperventilation, but they rarely have any oral problems. Dogs are more likely to develop nasal carcinomas or lung cancer.

Both cats and dogs can get addicted to nicotine from eating cigarette butts or nicotine patches (new or used). Nicotine is very toxic and it only takes 20-100mg to be lethal for a cat or dog. To put that into perspective, one cigarette contains 2mg and the butt has 1mg. Nicotine patches contain up to 15mgs. If your pet eats an abundance of nicotine, call the vet immediately!

The best advice for everyone’s sake is to quit smoking, but if that isn’t an option be sure to smoke outside, wipe your pet down daily with a wet towel, and put all nicotine products safely out of your pet’s reach.

