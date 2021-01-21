Snow ‘likely’ for Carson City, along with temps in the teens

Carson City is “likely” to see snow on two occasions in the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a possibility the capital could see snow as early as lunchtime Friday but the best chance is Sunday evening through Monday afternoon, with another “likely” snow event on Wednesday, the NWS said on its website (weather.gov).

Snow or not, temperatures are expected to fall, from a high near 55 on Thursday to a high of 32 (and a low of 13) on Monday.

THE FORECAST

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night: Snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: A chance of snow, mainly before 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday night: A slight chance of snow before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday: Snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.