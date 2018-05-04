Solis named Western Nevada College president

The Board of Regents on Friday officially appointed Vincent Solis as the new president of Western Nevada College.

Solis, currently vice president of Academic and Student Services at Laredo Community College in Texas, was the unanimous recommendation by the search committee headed by Regent Rich Trachok and won unanimous approval by the full board.

Trachok said during the search committee interview, Solis, "blew us all away."

"When we took the vote, in the next room you could hear a cheer of students and faculty," he said. "He's going to be a wonderful addition as president of Western Nevada College."

There were more than 100 applicants for the post vacated by Chet Burton last year. He moved to a position in the chancellor's finance office.

Trachok said the committee interviewed 10 candidates for the office and any of the three finalists — Solis, Lisa Rhine of Virginia and Kyle Dalpe of Truckee Meadows Community College — would have made an excellent leader for the college

Recommended Stories For You

"Nothing can encapsulate how I feel about this opportunity," Solis told the board after the vote. "The hospitality and welcome I received at WNC was nothing short of amazing."

He said he wasn't even looking for another job when the search consultant contacted him.

"I will work diligently to ensure the continued success of this institution," he said. "I will not let you down."

When the search committee was formed and given its charge, a number of faculty members and WNC students testified they would like to see, in effect, new blood to succeed Burton — someone from outside of the Nevada university system.

Solis will be paid a base salary of $215,000 a year. He also receives a car allowance of $8,000, housing allowance of $12,000 and a host account of $5,000 each fiscal year.