Song released for Nevada Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Singer-songwriter and Reno native, April Meservy, has released a modern folk lyric video of "Home Means Nevada" just in time for Nevada Day 2018. She has a deep love for her beautiful home state and would like to celebrate that love with all Nevadans by authorizing anyone to use this song and its associated video for personal or public use.

The video was created by April's childhood friend and fellow Nevadan, Holli Alvarado. It can be accessed on youtube at https://youtu.be/rmhngA5zTfM, or on April's website http://www.aprilmeservy.com. A free download of the song is also available on her website.

Those interested in learning more about Meservy's music can visit http://www.aprilmeservy.com or follow her on Instagram @aprilmeservy.