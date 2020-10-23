Soroptimist International invites ‘Women Helping Women’ honoree submissions

Soroptimist International of Carson City’s 2020 “Women Helping Women” honorees, from left, include Adrianne Alexander, Seena Drapala, Samantha Szoyka, Melanie Fry, Marty Elzy, Dawn Morgan, Valerie Bianchi-Wood, Traci Trenoweth, Natalie Molleson and Dr. Jennifer Verive. Not pictured are Erika Lera and Molly Walt. SI invites the community to sponsor women for its event in February 2021.

Courtesy

Soroptimist International of Carson City joins with its partnership sponsor Allison MacKenzie to invite businesses, nonprofits and local agencies to sponsor a woman from their company or from the community as a “Women Helping Women” honoree in recognition of her dedication to improving the lives of women or girls. Honorees will be recognized at the “Celebrating Women Helping Women” event to be held virtually from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18.

Now through Dec. 31, businesses, nonprofits and agencies can sponsor an individual woman who has gone above and beyond in her professional or volunteer work to make a difference in the lives of women and girls. Sponsors need to complete a “Women Helping Women” honoree recognition form when submitting their sponsorship fee. Forms are available at http://www.sicarsoncity.org or by request at sicarsoncity@gmail.com. Submit your sponsorship and recognition form early as only 12 women will be honored at the virtual celebration in February.

SI Carson City recognizes that throughout the community, there are women who share their time, expertise, compassion and motivation to help other women or girls and they deserve to be acknowledged for those efforts. Is there an outstanding female staff member who provides a level of care and compassion that sets her apart, or an employee who volunteers in the community helping a nonprofit with its program efforts for women or girls? Is there a board member or volunteer who has dedicated her time to making sure women or girls in the community have access to activities that encourage their education, improve life skills, provide quality health care or provide support in order to overcome family hardships?

Join in as a “Women Helping Women” honoree sponsor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

The 12 honorees will be announced in early January with event ticket sales and program advertising opportunities at that time. Honorees will be invited to a private virtual reception before the event and be recognized with their sponsor. Honorees will be recognized at the event, will receive a framed recognition certificate, have a profile page in the event program and be highlighted on the SI Carson City website and Facebook page. The 2021 honorees will have an engraved nameplate added to the community SI Carson City “Women Helping Women” plaque and join the 2020 “Women Helping Women” honorees listed on the plaque. Visit the “Event: Celebrating Women Helping Women” website page.