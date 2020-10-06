South Carson City pot bust nets 850 pounds

A drug raid in a remote community in south Carson City netted 503 mature marijuana plants totaling 850 pounds of pot.

A total of seven local, state and federal agencies were involved in the bust that landed three people behind bars. Miguel Aguilera–Angulo and Oscar Ortega-Aguilera were both charged with felony trafficking in marijuana. Angulo was jailed in Carson City on $10,000 bond. Aguilera was booked into the Douglas County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The third person, Miriam Colin-Vera, was charged with possession of controlled substances and booked in the Carson City Jail. Her bail was set at $2,500.

The illegal grow was discovered in the Erasta Springs/Eldorado Canyon area in southeast Carson City.

The Nevada Division of Investigations partnered with Carson and Douglas sheriff’s units, Lyon County deputies, the Nevada National guard Counter Drug Unit, the BLM, Homeland security and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force. All are partners in the Tri-Net Narcotics Task Force.