South Carson Street improvement district to be considered

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will consider establishing a neighborhood improvement district for South Carson Street.

The NID would include and assess businesses along the corridor of the street now being reconstructed for the maintenance of improvements and sidewalks.

Carson City did the same thing downtown when it formed a NID to assess downtown businesses along Carson Street after improvements were made there.

Public Works staff evaluated eight methods for making the assessments and is recommending a formula based on 50 percent of the business’s parcel size and 50 percent of its frontage length.

The estimated annual cost for the maintenance is $111,900 and would include maintenance of sidewalks, landscaping and irrigation, and the multi-use path.

The staff report lists 104 businesses which would be assessed as part of the NID.

The board will also discuss a plan for drainage projects in north Carson City.

The plan identifies nine projects including new storm drains for Empire area and Bowers Lane, and improvements on Eagle Valley Golf Course and Morgan Mill Road.

Part of the goal is to identify costs and funding, including grant funding.

The supervisors will also meet as the Redevelopment Authority to vote on several items, including allocating undesignated funds recommended by the Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee, and spending $12,600 for the design of shade structures for the 3rd Street parking lot, McFadden Plaza, and the Brewery Arts Center.

The board meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St. The meeting can also be viewed online at https://www.carson.org/transparency/meeting-agendas-minutes-and-recordings.