Southern Nevada resident being tested for coronavirus

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Wednesday the first person under investigation in Nevada for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV), according to a news release.

The first potential Clark County case was identified Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be testing samples from the Southern Nevada resident. Currently, Nevada has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

The patient is in isolation and being monitored in a local hospital. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services continues to work closely with partners in the local health authorities, providing support if needed and sharing information on this quickly changing public health concern.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance to health care providers, medical facilities and laboratories regarding the clinical characteristics of 2019-nCoV, assessing patients with compatible symptoms and recent travel to Wuhan, China, clinical specimen collection and testing, and effective health care infection prevention and control.

“While this novel coronavirus may be causing concern, it’s important to remember that there are only five confirmed cases in the United States and all of those cases had travelled to Wuhan, China,” said the Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Ihsan Azzam, Ph.D, MD. “Currently, this virus is not spreading in the United States. Early detection of cases; prompt application of case isolation and timely quarantining contacts, in addition to practicing proper hygiene, will help us control this outbreak. We continue to monitor the situation and work with our state and federal partners.

“Seasonal influenza, or flu, continues to circulate throughout Nevada. It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” he said.

The flu vaccine is still available for residents, and Nevadans are encouraged to contact their health care provider for more information. The CDC recommends routine, annual flu vaccinations and specifically notes the importance of a vaccine for high risk populations.

Patients with confirmed 2019-nCoV infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, runny nose and/or sore throat. However, limited information is available to characterize the spectrum of clinical illness associated with this illness.

Currently, the CDC is the only entity that can test for 2019-nCOV.

Based on what has been seen previously during respiratory disease outbreaks caused by coronavirus, it is believed that symptoms of 2019-nCoV may appear anytime between two and 14 days after exposure. At this time, it is unclear how easily or sustainably 2019-nCov is spreading between people, but the current risk to the U.S. and Nevada public remains low. There is currently no vaccine for 2019-nCoV, but like any respiratory viral illness it is recommended to practice good health hygiene habits.

To prevent the spread of flu and viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health technical bulletin can be found at https://bit.ly/2RzTBO7

More information can be found on the CDC website at https://bit.ly/2vxhrl2