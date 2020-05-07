Southwest Gas submits rate hike application in Nevada

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has scheduled a June 24 consumer session to receive comment on Southwest Gas Corporation’s application to raise natural gas rates.

The total proposed increase would raise about $38.3 million statewide but the vast majority of that, $35.2 million, would come from Southern Nevada customers.

In Northern Nevada, primarily Carson City, the increase would generate about $3.1 million.

A spokesman said the average single family home would see a monthly increase of $2.47 or 3.19 percent.

The Southern Nevada increase would be an 8.65 percent increase worth about $3.71 a month to the average home.

The company cited higher costs related to capital investments and a change in the cost of capital. In addition, officials pointed to the company’s Customer Data Modernization Initiative.

Customers can submit comments by email at BPA@puc.nv.gov.

Written comments can be mailed to, PUCN, Attn: Docket 20-02023, 1150 E. William St., Carson City, 89701

The 6 p.m. telephonic conference can be reached at 1-844-621-3956, access code 497295909.