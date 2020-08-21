Speeders on Carson City Sheriff’s radar through Sept. 2

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on speeders in Nevada.

The Carson City Sheriffs Office is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols from Saturday, Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

School zone speed limits in Carson City are 15 mph when the zone is active. Deputies will be patrolling school zones reminding drivers to slow down and watch for children. Most other surface streets in Carson City are 25 mph zones in and around residential neighborhoods.

Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality. Reaction times are limited and as your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash. Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.