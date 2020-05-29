Spooner Lake to get federal money

The Land and Water Conservation Fund has awarded $593,533 to the Nevada Parks Division to improve Spooner Lake Park at Tahoe.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., announced the grant saying it is part of a public-private partnership. The money will pay to develop a new visitors center and amphitheater and improve other park facilities.

“Nevada’s public parks bring families together, teach our children the importance of conservation and encourage us to get active,” they said in a joint statement.

Since its creation in 1965, the fund has awarded more than 40,000 grants to states and local communities.