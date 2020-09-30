Spross named new public works director

Spross



With an eye toward growth, Churchill County welcomes Chris Spross as its new public works director.

In this capacity, Spross will oversee the evolution of the former planning department into the Public Works, Planning and Zoning department.

According to County Manager Jim Barbee, the new Public Works, Planning and Zoning Department will expand its duties to pull in large projects including water and wastewater systems and planned developments while creating greater connectivity with the county’s road and building departments.

“Chris’ background and expertise in the construction industry over the last 20-plus years made him the ideal candidate to create the coordination we seek with developers coming to our area,” Barbee said. “He has a really good understanding of what they need because he has been them.”

Spross wants to bridge his experience in the private construction industry to the public sector. “I spent many years in the private sector and saw the sometimes-contentious relationship between public and private sectors in construction. I want to take my experience with the private sector and bring it into the public sector for a win-win for all,” he said.

Spross is familiar with Churchill County, having served as an engineering manager with A&K Earthmovers from 2002-2014. Most recently, Spross was president of Wulfenstein Construction in Pahrump. Prior to that, he was a division manager with Pavement Recycling Systems, the parent company of Wulfenstein Construction.

His background is in civil construction and management, civil contracting (including earthwork, grading and paving, wet and dry utilities and concrete) and aggregate production. He is skilled in resource allocation, capital acquisitions, training and mentoring staff, business development, budgeting and negotiating bids.

Spross and his family, wife Louise and son Evan, return to Churchill County to re-establish their roots among friends and family and eventually pick up a more sustainable lifestyle on land with livestock.

“This is a wonderful place to raise a family and we want to give our 10-year-old son the opportunity to grow and thrive in a place like Churchill County,” Spross said.

With the expansion of the department to incorporate all aspects of civil engineering planning and construction, Spross’ experience in these arenas will work to push Churchill County forward in its objective to build affordable housing and attract businesses compatible with this area.