Stadium lights on as part of nationwide program

Residents will notice as they drive by the Churchill County High School campus that the stadium lights are on for a short time in the evening during the week.

CCHS is taking part in a nationwide program called “Be the Light.”

Throughout the remainder of the school year, the stadium lights will come on at 8:20 p.m. every evening, Monday through Friday, and will remain on for 20 minutes.

This display of support recognizes all of the seniors and early graduates in the Class of 2020, whose final year has been somewhat taken from them; to say “Thank You” to all of the custodians, those helping with meal prep each day and bus drivers in the district who help deliver meals and provide WiFi hotspots around our community; and to recognize the effort and sacrifice given by all medical, health care and emergency professionals in their fight against COVID-19.

Honk your horn with three short blasts if you drive by the stadium complex while the lights are on to show support for these three groups.