Stage One Web.com Tour Qualifying starts today at Dayton Valley Golf Club

Tee times are set for the field of 78 players that begin play today in Stage One Web.com Tour Qualifying at Dayton Valley Golf Club. The 72-hole tournament gets underway at 9 a.m. barring frost delay with players teeing off in threesomes from both the 1st and 10th tees and the last time at 11 a.m.

Local players highlight the field with former Nevada Wolf Pack golfers Grant Booth and Kaleb Gorbahn along with Reno McQueen High graduate Trent Virden. Their tee times for the opening round are:

Virden off No. 10 tee at 10:10 a.m., Gorbahn off No. 10 tee at 10:40 a.m. and Booth off No. 10 tee at 10:50 a.m. They should finish each round in approximately four and one-half hours.

Wednesday's tee times will flip with the local players having the earlier tee times off the first tee. Third and fourth round times on Thursday and Friday will be based upon scores.

The field includes 38 players who have previously played in a Dayton Q-school including 23 who were in the 2017 field. Fourteen players in the field advanced from Pre-qualifying tournaments that began the qualifying process for the 2018 Web.com Tour season.

This is the sixth-time Q-school for the Web.com Tour will be conducted at Dayton Valley and continues a record run of 24 consecutive years of PGA and Web.com Tour qualifying at Dayton Valley Golf Club.

Dayton Valley is one of 12 sites across the country hosting First Stage qualifying tournaments during the last week of September and first two weeks of October. Second Stage qualifying will be played at five sites in November.

The Final Stage will be played Dec. 6–9 at Whirlwind Golf Club, Devils Claw and The Cattail courses, in Chandler, Ariz.