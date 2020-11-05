Stan Jones appointed to Carson City Board of Supervisors

Purple Avocado owner Stan Jones.

Courtesy

The Board of Supervisors in a special meeting Thursday appointed Stan Jones as Ward 3 supervisor starting Jan. 4, 2021.

Jones will serve the two years remaining on Mayor Elect Lori Bagwell’s term as the current Ward 3 supervisor.

The board interviewed five candidates — Chris Pattison, Renee Plain, James Wells and Robey Willis in addition to Jones — for three hours, asking a series of questions answered by each candidate.

The vote had to be unanimous. Bagwell could not vote because she is vacating her supervisor seat in time for this board to appoint someone, making her ineligible to vote. Acting Mayor Brad Bonkowski and Supervisors John Barrette and Stacy Giomi voted.

Jones is owner of Purple Avocado, a Curry Street gift shop that he and his wife, Sue, have operated for nearly 20 years.