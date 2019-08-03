Standoff in Carson City reportedly ends with suspect shot

A hostage situation in the 1500 block of Edmunds of Carson City that started Saturday afternoon has reportedly ended.

Television stations in Reno are reporting the suspect was fatally shot.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported the incident via Twitter on Saturday evening.

Hostage situation in Carson City on 1500 block of Edmunds; Suspect has infant and multiple shots fired — CCSO (@Carson_Sheriff) August 4, 2019

On its website, KTVN quoted Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong saying the incident started when a man walked into the home of his ex-wife, who was there with three children.

Furlong told KTVN the ex-wife and two of the three children were able to escape but an infant was inside with the ex-husband.

The Appeal will update the story as information becomes available.