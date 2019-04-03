State auction is Saturday

The state of Nevada is holding its spring auction Saturday.

The auctions held five times each year feature items from state and local agencies ranging from cars and trucks to computers, electronics and seized property.

The auction will be held at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center on Interstate 80 East off Exit 32.

Registration is open Thursday and Friday for those who wish to attend the auction and is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to bid must register on site at the TNT Auction Trailer. Registration is free and participants can view the items up for sale Thursday and Friday.