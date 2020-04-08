State of Nevada receives ventilators from California

The State of Nevada received 50 ventilators from the state of California on Wednesday. The California and Nevada National Guard cooperatively transported the ventilators from Sacramento to Sparks today. They are being stored safely and the Nevada Guard will distribute the ventilators upon the direction Gov. Steve Sisolak and health officials. This is the first major shipment of goods theNevada Guard has received and stored in northern Nevada since being called to state active duty by Sisolak last week. About 120 Guardsmen are on orders supporting the COVID-19 response across the state, with about half in northernNevada and about half in southern Nevada.

Photos courtesy of Sgt. Walter Lowell, Nevada Army Guard Public Affairs