State of the State Address tonight at 6 p.m.

Sisolak lays out budget for upcoming biennium; state worker furloughs will end RELATED STORY

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will pre-record his second State of the State address and publish it online on Jan. 19 as a health precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech will emphasize the governor’s priorities before the state’s legislative session begins next month. The state is facing a substantial budget deficit because of the economic fallout from the pandemic.

In November, Sisolak had told state agencies to prepare for 12% budget cuts in each of the next two fiscal years.

A special session last summer had already made roughly $1 billion in cuts from the previous budget.

The Legislative session starts Feb. 1.

The public can view the address using the governor’s YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcdWZS9igTKYEmb9TjPruAw

That address will be followed by four days of budget briefings for lawmakers and the public. Like the State of the State, those briefings will be remote, broadcast on the Legislative Website: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/ then click “View Events.”