State unemployment site to be down from 1 to 7 p.m. today

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced their unemployment insurance (UInv) website (http://ui.nv.gov) will be down on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., a period of lowest traffic, in order to improve system performance and access expansion for filers. During this time, all unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing will not be functional. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.