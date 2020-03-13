Stewart Cultural Center and Museum closed to public

The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum was closed to the public on Friday and will remain so for the foreseeable future in response to the coronavirus crisis.

“The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum will be closed to visitors, tours, and presentations,” said Stacey Montooth, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission, which runs the Stewart facility. The museum staff has decided to protect the Stewart alumni and the public through the social distancing recommended by public health officials.”

Museum director Bobbi Rahder said no decision has been made about the cultural center’s Grand Opening scheduled for May 9, but an announcement will be made later this month.

For more information please contact museum director Bobbi Rahder at 775-687-7606 or curator Chris Ann Gibbons at 775-687-7604.

