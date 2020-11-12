Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum closing temporarily

The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum announced Thursday it is immediately, temporarily closing to the public to comply with Governor Steve Sisolak’s request for Nevadans to stay home to bring the virus numbers down over the next 2 weeks.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our visitors and for the Stewart alumni, elders, and our volunteers, we want to ask the community to stay home except for essential functions and to wear masks and practice social distancing if going out, said Stewart Museum Director Bobbi Rahder. “We want everyone to remain safe and healthy and hope that the infection numbers will go down so we can reopen again, hopefully by the beginning of December.”

The staff will continue working and are available for questions or research requests by phone or e-mail.

For more information, please contact Bobbi Rahder, Museum Director, at 775-687-7606 or e-mail at brahder@nic.nv.gov.