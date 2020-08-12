Stokes: 25% of Carson City school families choosing 100% online option

Approximately 25 percent of Carson City families prefer the 100 percent online option, according to responses received from the Carson City School District’s recent parent intent form seeking feedback on choice about enrolling children in method of learning for the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Richard Stokes reported at the Carson City School Board meeting.

In his superintendent’s report, Stokes said of last year’s approximate district enrollment of 7,700, about 6,342 responses had been received from the parent intent form, with 1,652 of those showing parents or families would prefer their children to remain in the fully remote online learning option for the new school year.

In contrast, Stokes said the district so far as received 4,690 responses electing to enroll in the hybrid plan as adopted by the school board at its July 28 meeting, which offers a combination of in-person and distance learning, dividing students into cohorts and ensuring they spend two days on campus and three days at home.

Stokes also said there were other responses showing other families who indicated they were interested in homeschooling their children, an option that differs from the remote program. Board President Mike Walker clarified with Stokes that the district is ensuring parents who choose the homeschool option understand the difference, and Stokes said it is.

“In many cases, the homeschooling is a dedicated choice, and in some cases, there are families that have young children, especially in the kindergarten age where families may be electing to keep their kids home for another year,” Stokes said. “Kindergarten, as you know, is not required in the state of Nevada, and so that plays into the thinking, I think, of some of our families.”

In his report, Stokes also stated as of Aug. 7, staffing was “not bad,” with six vacancies remaining. Fremont Elementary School had two positions to fill, Empire Elementary had one, Carson Middle had one, Carson High had one and there was one left in social services, but he noted conditions continue to change on a daily basis.

The Board of Trustees approved the hybrid model for its reopening plan on July 28. Professional learning for staff begins Monday for five days, and students return to school on Aug. 24.