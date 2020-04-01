Stokes: Carson schools to remain closed through April 30

Superintendent Richard Stokes



In response to Nevada Gov. Sisolak’s announcement Wednesday to extend the “Stay at Home” directive through April 30, Carson City School District will continue with Remote Learning for teachers and students through the remainder of the month.

Superintendent Richard Stokes shared the following to students and families in a districtwide message via email and phone Wednesday evening.

“Today, the governor of Nevada issued a ‘Stay at Home’ directive due to the continued threat of exposure to the coronavirus. The governor’s actions officially extended the school closure date to April 30, which aligns with the guidance provided by the president of the United States. As a result, Carson City School District will continue to provide educational services through the remote teaching and learning process for now. In addition, student meals will continue to be assembled and distributed at various locations including Carson Middle School, Carson High School, the Ron Wood Center, the Boys and Girls Club and Empire and Seeliger elementary schools. As a reminder, April 10 to 17 is the district’s scheduled spring break. No lessons or meals will be provided during this time.

“I know these are challenging times. We all miss our school friends and teachers and look forward to the time when school things can be ‘normal’ again. Until then, keep being strong. Focus on the things you can control like your school and home responsibilities and duties. You can also do your part by staying at home, washing your hands frequently, not going out if you are sick and maintaining your social distancing.

“Until next time, please take care or yourselves and each other as we work together to defeat the effects of COVID-19.

“Goodbye for now.”

Families were encouraged to continue checking the Carson City School District website at http://www.carsoncityschools.com and its social media sites Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional updates.