Stokes: Committee working on recommendations for reopening Carson City schools

Carson City School District Superintendent Richard Stokes says its Instructional Reopening Committee, tasked with determining how school will operate in the fall, continues to meet, but all present indications with COVID-19 demonstrate the struggle to offer complete social distancing capabilities for a safe return to physical classrooms.

The instructional committee is expected to make a recommendation given Gov. Steve Sisolak’s requirements for social distancing. Sisolak provided Executive Directive 022 mandating each district’s school board to submit an educational plan at least 20 days prior to the start of school. A draft of the plan is due to the school board for presentation by its July 14 meeting, then to be formalized by July 28 unless a special meeting is called before then.

“We hope to be able to come up with a final decision with what our next school year will look like,” Stokes reported to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday at its regular meeting.

Stokes said the committee represents teacher and parent perspectives and already has had several discussions, with a subsequent meeting to include student input.

Stokes said the Nevada Department of Education is encouraging districts and campuses to plan for a social distancing capacity of no more than 50 percent of students in buildings. Stokes said some Carson City principals provided information that have indicated for average-sized 900-square-foot classrooms that theoretically can accommodate 30 students, this would challenge their schools to seat only half this number of students in a classroom at a time.

The same would present problems for busing students in transportation if adhering to the “6-feet-apart” rule.

CCSD has distributed a survey that closes Friday and is available on its webpage in English at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PQYRLBD or in Spanish at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CB577R2. The survey seeks to collect feedback from families about returning to school, and Stokes said the district is asking parents to give thought to the changes regarding the conditions between now and the fall.

“The governor closed schools in the state of Nevada on March 16, and since then, there have been nearly daily changes or conditions,” he said, adding schools have been unable to take action outside Sisolak’s orders.

The state reported a spike this past week in COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, Carson City Health and Human Services reported seven new positive cases in the Quad-County region with a total number of 296 cases and seven deaths. Stokes said the NDE for now continues to encourage districts to plan as though Nevada will remain in phase 2, which originally was set to expire June 30.

While Stokes says survey results are still forthcoming, early responses from families indicate they would like to see the district return to school at the start of the fall.

“Our patrons would like to see school reopen without restrictions and carry on as before,” he said. “That can actually happen … and we’ll have to take the steps necessary with social distancing, which means a likelihood with on-campus and off-campus instructional processes. That will look a lot different than what parents and students experienced in the last quarter of this school year.”

In the transition from school closures to digital learning, parents and students used various online platforms and received paper packets at the different levels for learning. Students held meetings via Zoom or called teachers as needed, and many parents have expressed dissatisfaction with this level of service from the district.

One parent comment received at Tuesday’s board meeting stated opposition to repeating remote learning in the fall.

“Everyone wants to talk about how successful it was,” Nicole Valdez submitted in her comment to the board members. “The school employees thought it was a major success, and they got paid to stay at home not to do their jobs. … My high school student was given one assignment per class per week.”

Stokes said his office is awaiting survey results.

“This is going to challenge us like no other problem I’ve ever faced,” he said. “We’ll try to put our best foot forward and we’ll be anxious to modify our processes.”