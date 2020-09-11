Stolen cigs, the fetal position, and many assaults means no holiday for Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• Zachary Roark, 22, was arrested after a traffic stop on Carson Street for no license plate on the vehicle. Since the vehicle was unregistered and had to be towed, it was searched. Deputies found a baggie with meth and paraphernalia in the vehicle. A search of his person found several debit cards bearing other people’s names. He was charged with possession of cards without the consent of the owner. Bail was set at $13,500.

• At 9:20 a.m., three men were charged with assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to a report of an assault on Woodside Drive and possible burglary. Two suspects were detained at an address on South Curry Street. Dominick Freeman, 25, Alex Salleng, 28, and Tracy Cervantes, 32, are accused of driving to the Woodside address after the resident there threatened to kill Freeman’s year-old daughter. He is accused of threatening that person with the revolver before the three left and returned to the Curry Street address. The arrest report says Salleng took possession of the weapon as they drove back and, in frustration, fired one bullet into the sidewalk on Curry Street. Freeman was charged as a prohibited person with a firearm as was Salleng because they were under the influence of meth at the time. Salleng was charged with illegal discharge of a weapon in a residential area. Cervantes was charged with assault. Freeman’s bail was set at $42,500. Salleng’s bail was set at $40,500. Cervantes’ bail was set at $20,000.

• At 7:31 p.m., a 34-year-old transient was charged with petit larceny after she was detained by WalMart security. The arrest report says the shopping cart was full of items that security reported were taken without paying for them. She was also charged with initially giving deputies a false name. Bail was set at $550.

FRIDAY

• At 5:30 a.m., a 22-year-old retail worker was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a number of people fighting in a parking lot at Proctor and Fall. The fight was disbursed when deputies arrived but a white sedan accelerated through the lot with no lights on. Using his flashlight the deputy described the driver as a white male with large multi-colored earrings and a nose piercing. The arrest report says the vehicle drove off the curb making a scraping noise, ran the stop sign and drove off at high speed. As he pursued the vehicle, another deputy advised he was familiar with the vehicle and its driver. Deputies drove to the driver’s residence on Travis Drive and found the vehicle, its hood still warm. When the driver appeared at the door, he raised his hands and the report says began cussing the deputy. The report says he smelled of alcohol. He was charged with DUI 1st alcohol, reckless driving and running the stop sign. Bail was set at $1,400.

• At 2:47 p.m., Steven Lewis, 37, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop for an expired registration on U.S. 50 at Lompa Lane. He advised the deputy there was a handgun in the vehicle. A pat down to see if he was armed found a meth pipe in one pocket along with a baggie containing meth. He was charged with possession and possession of paraphernalia as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving on a suspended license and a suspended registration. Bail was set at $24,050.

• At 3:38 p.m., a 33-year-old transient was arrested after callers advised dispatch there was a man lying in the grass in a fetal position. He was searched after dispatch confirmed a misdemeanor FTA warrant in his name and deputies found an air gun in his waistband. He was charged with the warrant and carrying a concealed weapon. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 7:05 p.m., a 38-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 50 for what the arrest report said was a dangerous lane change, cutting off another driver who had to hit the brakes to avoid him. He smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking and smoking pot, according to the report. He was charged with several misdemeanors including DUI 1st alcohol/drugs, an open container and impeding traffic. Bail was set at $1,200.

• At 10:21 p.m., a 53-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of violating suspended sentence conditions after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated woman walking in the roadway on North Carson Street. Dispatch advised she was not allowed to consume alcohol because she was on a suspended sentence for a DUI. Bail was set at $1,000.

SUNDAY

* At 1:12 a.m., a 31-year-old Sparks man was arrested after deputies responded to the area of Sharon and Woodside for a possible domestic battery. Dispatch reported hearing the woman yell “stop hitting me,” and a man shouting “get out of my car.” He denied any physical violence but the woman had blood on her lips. The arrest report says he smelled of alcohol and failed the field sobriety test. He was charged with domestic battery 1st offense and DUI 1st alcohol as well as running a stop sign. Bail was set at $4,050.

MONDAY

• At 10:42 a.m., a 66-year-old woman was arrested after a deputy recognized her in the area of Fall and Corbett streets as someone with an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $100.

• At 5 p.m., David Hagen, 55, was arrested after deputies were dispatched to Carson and Telegraph for a report of a man chasing another man with a knife. He told deputies he was chasing the other people because they stole his cigarettes the night before. Witnesses said he was running across Carson Street with a knife yelling, “I’m going to kill you.” He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $20,000.