Storey County applies for wastewater treatment plant permit for Gold Hill

Storey County has applied for a National Pollutant Discharged Elimination System permit to serve the residents of Gold Hill.

Gold Hill has about 150 residents and 60 residential and commercial connections. The announcement says the package plant will handle up to 10,000 gallons a day to purify and remove contaminants and sludge from the water so it can be safely discharged into Gold Creek.

Sludge collected from the wastewater will be trucked to the Virginia City Wastewater Treatment Plan for further processing.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection says it is proposing issuing the permit to discharge for a five-year period subject to effluent limitations.

NDEP officials invited people who wish to comment on the proposal to submit comments in writing either hand delivered or postmarked on or before 5 p.m., Oct. 30. Comments including any request for a hearing should be filed with NDEP’s Bureau of Water Pollution Control, 901 S. Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, 89701.