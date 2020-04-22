Storey County remains identified as Sparks man

Moreland



On April 14, 2020, the Storey County Sheriff’s Office recovered human skeletal remains in a remote area of the county near the head of Lagomasino Canyon. The remains were found by a hiker and appeared to have been there for several years. An examination of the remains was conducted by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office and they were able to identify the remains through dental records as that of Marcus Moreland of Sparks.

Moreland had been reported missing in 2013 and his vehicle was recovered in the vicinity of where his remains were located. At that time, the Storey County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search of the area that turned up nothing. Moreland’s remains where recovered beyond the parameters of the previously searched area.

Moreland was last heard from in June 2012. He was not reported missing until the following March when his abandoned vehicle was discovered in a remote area of Storey County. When trying to ascertain his whereabouts in connection to the abandon vehicle it was discovered that he had not been in contact with friends or family for several months. Somewhat of a drifter with a checkered history, family and friends assumed he was staying with someone else. Moreland would have been 35 years old at the time he went missing.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing. Anyone who knew Marcus Moreland and may have had contact with him during the first half of 2012 is asked to contact the Storey County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Mendoza, at (775) 847-0959.